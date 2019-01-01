Mabokgwane: Bloemfontein Celtic player with a point to prove against Orlando Pirates

Goal explains why the well-travelled keeper has a point prove against the Buccaneers in the opening 2018/19 PSL opener

There will be no Bloemfontein player hungrier for victory against on Saturday than Jackson Mabokgwane.

The goalkeeper has found a new home at Siwelele after he was released by Pirates at the end of last month when his contract expired.

Mabokgwane spent three full seasons with the Soweto giants but struggled to establish himself as the club's first-choice keeper.

The experienced player left Pirates having made 32 appearances in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Mabokgwane will always be remembered as an error-prone keeper at Pirates, having made numerous mistakes, especially in his first season with the team.

The former youth international was in goal during Bucs' humiliating 6-0 defeat to in November 2016.

Mabokgwane had made a blunder during a 2-1 defeat to Celtic in December 2016 as he misjudged Lantshene Phalane’s long ball, which flew into the back of the net and Bucs fans called for him to be released from the club.

However, Mabokgwane remained at Pirates, but he spent the better part of his time with the Houghton-based side in the shadow of the fellow keepers Wayne Sandilands and Siyabonga Mpontshane.

The club's management decided to allow his contract to run down and the 31-year-old, who has over 10 Bafana Bafana caps, left the team as a free agent.

Prior to joining Pirates from now-defunct Mpumalanga Black Aces in August 2016, Mabokgwane was considered as one of the top keepers in country and he was also part of the Bafana squad.

The academy product had helped Aces finish in the top eight in the PSL under Turkish coach Muhsin Ertugral.

Furthermore, Mabokgwane was part of the Bafana squad at the 2015 (Afcon) finals in Equatorial Guinea, where he started as South Africa drew with a star-studded side.

Phunya Sele Sele have given him an opportunity to revive his career and re-establish himself as a reliable keeper in the upcoming campaign.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper is the most experienced keeper in the Celtic goalkeeping department and he is most likely to get the node ahead of Sipho Chaine and Mondli Mpoto due to his experience against Pirates.

Putting one over his former employers would surely set an optimistic tone for the new campaign.