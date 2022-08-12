Mabiliso: Kaizer Chiefs release ex-South Africa under-23 star after signing Dove

The Soweto giants are revamping their squad as they look to end their seven-year trophy droughtthis season

Premier Soccer League heavyweights Kaizer Chiefs have announced that they have parted ways with promising left-back Sibusiso Mabiliso.

The former South Africa under-23 international's departure comes a day after the Soweto giants announced the signing of former Cape Town City defender Edmilson Dove.

Dove, who is also a left-back by trade, has joined Amakhosi from Mozambican club UD Songo where he spent six months after leaving Cape Town City in January this year.

Chiefs issued the following statement announcing Mabiliso's departure.

"Kaizer Chiefs and defender Sbusiso Mabiliso have parted ways after his contract was terminated by mutual consent," a club statement.

"The Rustenburg-born left-back arrived at Club in July 2021 and played six matches for Amakhosi last season.

"The 23-year-old former youth international has been given his clearance and is now free to join a Club of his choice.

"We thank Sbu for his contribution and wish him well for the future."

The former Platnum Stars academy player joined Chiefs from AmaZulu FC at the beginning of last season, but he struggled to cement his place in the team's starting line-up.

Mabiliso made only six league appearances for Amakhosi in the league last term and he has since left the Naturena-based giants.

He has been linked with Swallows FC.