Mabiliso: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Baxter 'hurt' me but I'm mentally strong

The 23-year-old exited Amakhosi for Usuthu in August and has revealed how the sentiments made by the former Amakhosi tactician wounded him

South Africa and AmaZulu defender Sibusiso Mabiliso has revealed he was hurt by former Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter who felt he lacked the basics.

The duo worked together at Amakhosi before the latter was fired at the beginning of the year owing to the club's inconsistencies. Prior to his exit, he had stated the defender was not having enough chances owing to the aforementioned reason.

In the 2021/22 campaign, he was involved just six times, once as a starter and five times as a substitute.

"I was disappointed and hurt but I tried to remain strong because I know I don’t lack basics like how they were saying," Mabiliso said as quoted by iDiski Times.

The now Usuthu player expressed his disappointment with his former coaches.

"This [lacking basics] was being said in the media and they never came to me to tell me, ‘Mabiliso you need to improve in certain areas,'" the 23-year-old continued.

"So that is why I didn’t take it to heart, I just kept quiet and let it go. It didn’t do a lot of harm because I’m mentally strong.

"So, it is okay for them to say all those things because if I was lacking the basics, they were supposed to come to me and tell me what I needed to work on to improve so I can play.

"I just saw on social media that I’m lacking basics, but it didn’t hurt too much because I’m mentally strong."

Mabiliso was released by Chiefs after the signing of ex-Cape Town City defender Edmilson Dove.

Dove, who is a left-back by trade, joined Amakhosi from Mozambican club UD Songo where he spent six months after leaving Cape Town City in January this year.