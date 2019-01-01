Live Scores
PSL

Mabhuti Khenyeza retires from football as he closes in on Maritzburg United deal

Comments()
Backpagepix
Khenyeza's sudden retirement paves way for a move to Maritzburg United, who are in the market for an assistant coach

AmaZulu have confirmed that Mabhuti Khenyeza has retired from professional football at the age of 36.

Khenyeza had been playing professional football since 2001 when Golden Arrows signed him from Maritzburg City. 

Article continues below

Usuthu took to their social media platforms to announce the news.  

Editors' Picks

His retirement comes on the back of reports that Muhsin Ertugral wants him to be his assistant at Maritzburg United. 

The Team of Choice recently appointed Ertugral as their head coach following the departure of Fadlu Davids. 

Next article:
Willian adds to Chelsea's growing injury list
Next article:
Neville: My one problem with Pogba was his disrespectful Mourinho post
Next article:
Lazarous Kambole, Idris Mbombo tussle for Zambia best player award
Next article:
Solari blocks questions on Real Madrid transfer plans
Next article:
Bournemouth clash against Watford delayed after fire alarm
Close