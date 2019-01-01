Mabhuti Khenyeza retires from football as he closes in on Maritzburg United deal

Khenyeza's sudden retirement paves way for a move to Maritzburg United, who are in the market for an assistant coach

AmaZulu have confirmed that Mabhuti Khenyeza has retired from professional football at the age of 36.

Khenyeza had been playing professional football since 2001 when Golden Arrows signed him from Maritzburg City.

Usuthu took to their social media platforms to announce the news.

His retirement comes on the back of reports that Muhsin Ertugral wants him to be his assistant at Maritzburg United.

The Team of Choice recently appointed Ertugral as their head coach following the departure of Fadlu Davids.