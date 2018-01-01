Mabhuti Khenyeza linked with Maritzburg United coaching job

Khenyeza could reunite with Ertugral at the Team of Choice having worked with the Turkish trainer at Ajax Cape Town and Chiefs

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Mabhuti Khenyeza looks set to retire from professional football.

This is according to an IOL source, which also revealed that the AmaZulu FC striker will be joining Maritzburg United as an assistant coach.

"Mabhuti has left AmaZulu. He is joining Maritzburg United. Two days ago, he informed the club's General Manager, Lunga Sokhela that Muhsin has approached him," the source told the publication.

"The club granted him an opportunity to leave. Yesterday, he trained for the last time. He also informed his colleagues that he is leaving," the source continued.

Another source at AmaZulu confirmed Khenyeza's departure from the KwaZulu-Natal club having joined the club from Lamontville Golden Arrows in 2016.

"Yes, it is true. He is leaving the club. He is very passionate about coaching. He is joining Maritzburg United. He informed his teammate on Sunday after the training that he is leaving. It is sad because the club can't organize a proper farewell for him," said the source.

Speaking to the publication, AmaZulu's team manager, Qedi Dlamini confirmed that Khenyeza made the club aware of his decision to leave.

"He has informed us about that. He is still contracted to us. We will sit down and discuss (about) his interest," Dlamini said.

"He knows that we had a plan for him after his football career here at AmaZulu but we won't stand in his way. We will make a proper statement during the day about the latest on Khenyeza, " Dlamini explained.

Article continues below

Furthermore, Maritzburg club chairman Farook Kadodia, confirmed that they are in talks with the 36-year-old.

"I can't comment much about Mabhuti. I will see him today and negotiate a contract with him. Once everything is finished we will inform the public." Kadodia said.

Maritzburg recently parted ways with Fadlu Davids before replacing him with Muhsin Ertugral.