Mabena the new Leremi? Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena hopes comparison is 'not a crown too heavy'

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has compared emerging star Siyabonga Mabena to the late Gift Leremi.

A new starlet has emerged at Downs

16-yo Mabena made his PSL debut on Tuesday

Already, he is being compared to yesteryear stars

WHAT HAPPENED? Mabena was handed his professional debut on Tuesday evening, coming on as a 77th-minute substitute in the 5-1 Premier Soccer League win over Royal AM.

The 16-year-old forward is still a high school student and is already being regarded as one of the brightest prospects in South African football.

Mokwena speaks glowingly of the new kid on the block, who reminds him of former Orlando Pirates and Sundowns dribbling wizard Gift Leremi, who died at the age of 22 in 2007.

WHAT MOKWENA SAID: “The late Gift Leremi — what the late Gift Leremi had is what I see,” said Mokwena as per Times Live.

“I see balance, left and right foot, change of direction and speed, very difficult in control [of the ball] but Gift was something special.

“I think this boy [Mabena] also has so many characteristics like the late Gift and I hope it’s not a crown that’s too heavy for him to carry.”

AND WHAT’S MORE? Mokwena has introduced a number of youngsters in his team this season, and called for patience with Mabena, as what he asked for Cassius Mailula, who has already established himself as one of the PSL’s best performers this season.

“It is exciting and I hope I don’t jinx him [Mabena], and I ask, like I did with Cassius, be patient,” Mokwena added.

“Don’t put him up there — this is why youngsters stay out a little bit because I try to keep them out of the limelight.

“I rotate them a lot, because I am protecting them from what we have seen in the past. I learnt this thing with Augustine Mahlonoko [at Orlando Pirates] because I was also involved in giving him the opportunity.

“Be patient with Mabena and the other youngsters who have a lot of quality, allow us to coach them, allow us to try to help them. They are privileged; imagine you are 16 years old and every single day you are training with Themba Zwane, Marcelo Allende, Peter Shalulile and Surprise Ralani.

“You have to dribble past Mothobi Mvala or Khuliso Mudau, just imagine that. So these kids are very privileged. Let them continue, it is one step at a time and we will try to improve them as much as we can. It is good for Sundowns and it is good for South African football.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This season has seen a number of promising stars from different clubs being introduced to PSL football. Sundowns also have the likes of Ntando Nkosi, Jerome Karelse, Mailula and Siyanda Nyanga.

At Chiefs, Mduduzi Shabalala made his PSL debut last season but has been more recognised this term. Wandile Duba and Samkelo Zwane have also had a breakthrough season.

SuperSport United’s 19-year-old Thapelo Maseko has been a sensation after making cameo appearances in the last campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? Mokwena now takes his Masandawana men to Sudan for Saturday’s Caf Champions League clash with Al Hilal.