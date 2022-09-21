The nomadic player is reportedly not short of admirers with the current transfer window set to close on Thurday at midnight

Maritzburg United and Chippa United have reportedly joined Orlando Pirates in the race to sign former Royal AM striker Ndumiso Mabena.



The experienced player parted ways with Thwihli Thwahla on Wednesday having been embroiled in a court battle with the club over his unpaid wages.



On Tuesday, SABC Sports reported that Orlando Pirates were monitoring Mabena's situation at Thwihli Thwahla and that the Soweto giants were keen to re-sign the 35-year-old marksman.



"We together with Royal AM have agreed for Ndumiso Mabena and Royal AM to part ways. Ndumiso has been cleared to play for a club of his choice," Mabena's agent, Machine Motloung told Marawa Sports Worldwide.



"Currently we don't have any offers declaring interest in Ndumiso Mabena's services.



"We are trying to fast-track the process so that we could get him to play at his new home. He is a top athlete."



The former Platinum Stars captain was on the books of Pirates between 2009 and 2014 - winning a double treble with the Soweto giants.



While Mabena's former coach at Bloemfontein Celtic and Royal AM, John Maduka, who is now in charge of Maritzburg, is believed to be keen to reunite with him.