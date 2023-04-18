South Africa U17 coach Duncan Crowie has named the South Africa U17 squad for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations finals.

SA U17 for Afcon named

Liverpool defender Shelton misses out

Wallace to captain the team

WHAT HAPPENED: The U17 national team sealed their place for the continental showpiece after securing the U17 Cosafa title.

Among the notable absentees are the Liverpool U15 captain Gabriano Shelton who had been included in the provisional squad.

Siyabonga Mabena, who Mamelodi Sundowns reluctantly allowed to join the camp, has also been included in the team.

The 16-year-old scored nine goals to help the team seal their place in the biennial competition.

WHO ELSE IS IN THE SQUAD? SuperSport United defender Benjamin Wallace - who was invited for trials by Lincoln City, will captain the team.

Norwich City defender Waylon Renecke has also made the final squad that will fly the South African flag.

However, Lucas Jetten of AFC Ajax, Feyenoord's Thuto Mojanang, and Arron Rydell of Nordsjaelland have been excluded after failing to attend the team's camp.

FULL SQUAD:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: South Africa have been put in Group B alongside Morocco, Nigeria, and Zambia.

The competition is scheduled to be held in Nigeria from April 29 to May 19.

WHAT NEXT: The U17 team technical bench is now considering the productive first XI to help them secure the trophy.