Orlando Pirates legend Andries Sebola believes Ndumiso Mabena and Craig Martin are good signings, but feels Jose Riveiro's tactics should change.

Sebola explained how Mabena and Martin will improve Pirates

The retired striker is not a fan of Riveiro's current tactics

Pirates will square off with Sundowns later this month

WHAT HAPPENED? The duo was snapped up by the Buccaneers last week as the Soweto giants reinforced their squad ahead of the PSL resumption.

Mabena re-signed for Pirates after a successful trial spell having been released by Royal AM in September this year, while Martin was purchased from Cape Town City.

Sebola hailed the two attack-minded players as great acquisitions, but he feels Riveiro should stop deploying just one striker.

WHAT DID SEBOLA SAY?: “Mabena and Martin are great acquisitions. Mabena’s experience will come handy and Martin’s speed will bring about a sense of urgency when Pirates attack," Sebola told Sowetan.

"I really think the only thing that can let Pirates down now is the coach’s poor tactics. They now have all needed to challenge Sundowns but if the coach doesn’t change his tactics they won’t go anywhere.

“Now there are seven strikers, so there’s no need to continue playing with one striker. The coach must start playing with two strikers. It’s Pirates’ culture to play with two strikers, have two on the bench and others in the stands... it’s not the first time Pirates have so many strikers. You can’t have seven strikers and start one.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates are the lowest-scoring side among top five teams on the PSL standings having netted just nine goals from 13 matches.

Bucs will be able to register Mabena with the PSL before the current season resumes later this month as the 35-year-old centre-forward has his clearance.

While Martin can only be registered when the mid-season transfer window opens next month. The right-back-come-winger made 12 appearances across all competitions for City this term before joining Bucs.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Buccaneers are currently preparing for their blockbuster PSL match against Mamelodi Sundowns. The encounter will take place at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on December 30.