Mabel Okoye scores first goal of the season as Madrid CFF record second win

The Nigerian-born Spanish youth international netted the opening goal of her side's victory over Pozuelo Alarcon on Saturday

Mabel Okoye scored her first goal in the 2020-21 Spanish Reto Iberdrola season as Madrid II beat Pozuelo Alarcon 2-0 at Matapinonera on Saturday.

Going into the tie, Madrid had failed to record a win in their last two matches following a 2-0 defeat at Racing Santander before a 1-1 draw with her city rivals II in the last outing.

The Nigerian-born Spanish youth international, who scored four goals during the preseason provided the opener to inspire her team's second victory of the season against their visitors.

In search of the first win, Madrid created numerous chances but could not convert as they were forced to a stalemate at half time.

After the restart, Okoye broke the deadlock, with her first league goal of the season for her side in the 63rd minute of the encounter.

10 minutes from time, Julia Hernandez got on the scoresheet with a second of the contest to guarantee their second win of the season.

Despite being born in Madrid, Okoye is eligible to feature for at the U20 and senior level, through her father who is a Nigerian.

The 19-year-old, who joined Madrid from Tacon in 2018, shone for as they won 2018 U17 Women's World Cup in and 2018 Uefa U17 Women's Championship in Lithuania.

The victory took Madrid II to the third position of the Spanish Reto Iberdrola table with seven points after four games and they will travel to face Friol in their next tie on November 29.