Mabasa: Why Orlando Pirates' impact player deserves to start

Goal explains why the 24-year-old marksman, who has been the difference maker for the Buccaneers, should start against Celtic

With searching for the winning goal against , coach Josef Zinnbauer looked to his bench and called upon Tshegofatso Mabasa with 23 minutes left.

The bulky striker made an impact on the match as he represented a real aerial threat from crosses and long balls for the Citizens defence.

Mabasa also bullied the opposition's defence with his physique and he was so unlucky as his effort hit the woodwork, before forcing City goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh into a fantastic save.

The man nicknamed Tshego has hit key goals for the Buccaneers since he returned from an injury which forced him to miss the start of the current season.





Tshego came off the bench to score the winning goal against SuperSport United on November 21 in what was his maiden appearance of the campaign.

This was before netting a late equalizing goal in the draw with FC on November 28 after coming on as a substitute making it two goals in as many matches for the Soweto giants.

Mabasa had certainly done enough to warrant a start against Cape Town City in the next match, but the left-footed marksman was named among the substitutes on Saturday.



Zinnbauer opted for Zakhele Lepasa, who led Pirates' attack as they looked to bounce back to winning ways and keep up with early pacesetters Swallows FC and on the log.

Although Lepasa has shown glimpses of his potential this term, he was unable to take his chances against City and he still lacks the ruthlessness needed in front of goal.

The 23-year-old has scored once from open play in nine competitive matches and netted two overall this season which is just his second campaign in the top-flight league.

These stats are clearly not good enough for a striker leading the attack for a team chasing silverware.

In Mabasa, Zinnbauer has a proven goalscorer in the PSL, having shown his quality during his days with Bloemfontein where he was the club's top scorer in the 2018/19 season with 10 goals across all competitions.

Before moving to Pirates prior to the start of last season, he enjoyed a successful debut campaign at the Houghton-based giants as he impressively netting seven goals from eight league starts for Bucs.

Tshego is in good shape and he is scoring goals at the moment with the Soweto giants set to face Celtic in the 2020 MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, December 12.

The lethal forward deserves a chance to prove that he should be a regular for Zinnbauer's side and most importantly, that he can be a reliable goalscorer for the team.