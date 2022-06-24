Mabasa's transfer from Orlando Pirates to Cape Town City: Agent responds to reports

After being linked with a move to Sekhukhune United, another club where the Buccaneers forward could end up has emerged

Jazzman Mahlakgane, the agent of Tshegofatso Mabasa, has refused to deny reports suggesting the striker is on his way to Cape Town City.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a loan move to the Citizens who are seeking to add more firepower upfront ahead of their participation in the Caf Champions League.

After the player was initially understood to be headed to Sekhukhune United, City looks like the frontrunners to land Mabasa’s signature.

Mahlakgane appears to be confirming Pirates are already in discussion with the Cape Town outfit as he refuses to deny the impending loan move.

“For loan deals, speak to the clubs; I can only speak about players who are on transfer or released,” Mahlakgane told Sowetan Live.

“Because the loan agreement is between the two clubs to agree not me, so speak to Pirates; they will give you a comment and then talk to a team he is going to, then me. We can have a conversation afterwards.

“As it is now, it is not my story. It is the club's story, so they are the ones who can confirm that, not me.”

Mabasa managed 16 Premier Soccer League appearances last season and scored two goals.

He scored one goal in four Confederation Cup games and could not hit the back of the net in the Nedbank Cup.

If loaned out to City, it is to be seen of coach Erick Tinkler will help him rediscover his scoring touch.

The arrival of strikers Evidence Makgopa and Bienvenu Eva Nga from Baroka FC and Chippa United, respectively, has reportedly created the need for the Buccaneers to clear space in their squad.

Zimbabwean forward Terrence Dzvukamanja and Zakhele Lepasa are said to be the other players who could be shown the exit door.

Article continues below

Pirates have struggled upfront in recent seasons even after the signing of Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah.

To underline their attacking frailties, no Pirates player reached double figures in terms of goals in the past two seasons.