Mabasa on his future after 'most difficult season' at Orlando Pirates

The attacker is keen on having a better campaign after making just 11 league appearances for the Bucs

Orlando Pirates forward Tshegofatso Mabasa is hopeful he will have a better 2021/22 season after a difficult campaign owing to injuries.

The forward made a return to Bucs in March after being out for close to three months. He went on to make 11 PSL appearances, scoring five goals in the process.

However, the 24-year-old has now set his sights on the new campaign where he is optimistic things will be better.

"Another season has gone; by far, the most difficult for me personally [due to injury and lack of game time]," Mabasa said as quoted by the Daily Sun.

"When I recovered I played five games and then got the same injury again. I am happy to have played my part in it all. I can't wait for the new one to begin."

The forward believes he will be stronger for the new campaign as Pirates aim at challenging for the league title as well as have a decent outing in the Caf Confederation Cup after finishing third in the league.

"Sometimes our biggest breakthrough comes after our heaviest trials," Mabasa continued.

"There is a blessing in the breaking and a reward beyond the storm. Your tears are not in vain."

Meanwhile, Pirates assistant coach Fadlu Davids has likened himself to former Bafana Bafana coach Carlos Queiroz who went from being Real Madrid boss to Sir Alex Ferguson’s understudy at Manchester United.

Davids also took a similar path from a role as Maritzburg United head coach to being part of Pirates’ backroom staff under three coaches so far.

After arriving at the Soweto giants in January 2019 to work under Milutin Sredojevic, Davids has also been the understudy to Rhulani Mokwena and presently Josef Zinnbauer.

Article continues below

"I did not take this job because I was not ready to be a head coach, I was always ready to do the job as head coach," Davids told iDiski Times

"I set out my career path and what I want to achieve in my career. It’s all about timing, being a head coach or assistant coach makes no difference to me, it’s about the project that excites me. That is why I came to Pirates.

"Carlos Queiroz was head coach of Real Madrid and went back to be assistant of Manchester United for another four years thereafter. It’s the project that is appealing, not the title at times."