Former Orlando Pirates attacker Tyren Arendse has challenged Tshegofatso Mabasa to fully capitalise on his loan move just like Zakhele Lepasa.

TELL ME MORE: Lepasa was loaned to SuperSport United in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

After getting his chance at Pirates, the forward has been scoring goals left, right, and centre. He has currently managed to find the back of the net nine times across all competitions in the ongoing campaign.

Mabasa is at Moroka Swallows on loan from Bucs, and Arendse is optimistic the towering forward should borrow a leaf from Lepasa.

WHAT HE SAID: "For me, it is important that players play, but sometimes when you have a big squad and players don't play they can be low on confidence if they sit on the bench," Arendse said as quoted by SNL24.

"If you look at Lepasa, he went out on loan last season and this season he is back at Pirates and I think you can see for yourself the way he is playing. He has got so much confidence.

"The point I am making is that the more you play, the more confident you become. Lepasa is scoring a lot of goals this season.

"With Mabasa it is good also for him to go on loan because as a player you don't want to sit on the bench.

"You get so frustrated and maybe in your mind you are not focused because you have not been playing. So it is good when you get an opportunity.

"Hopefully, this loan move will do Mabasa a lot of good for him to play enough games so that when he goes back to Pirates he will be high on confidence to fight for his place in the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mabasa is currently among the top scorers in the Premier Soccer League.

The forward has scored three goals in the four league matches he has played so far; coincidentally, Lepasa has the same number of strikes in the PSL.

It will be vital for Mabasa to continue scoring if he is to secure a future with the Soweto giants.

WHAT NEXT: Mabasa hopes to remain consistent to force his way into Bafana Bafans's Africa Cup of Nations squad.