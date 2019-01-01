Mabasa delighted after opening goalscoring account for Orlando Pirates

The strongly-built frontman feels the Buccaneers managed to rediscover their hunger against the Chilli Boys

centre forward Tshegofatso Mabasa is excited after opening his goalscoring account for the Soweto giants.

The 22-year-old player grabbed a brace which inspired the Buccaneers to a much-needed 2-1 victory over in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match over the weekend.

The four-time PSL champions came into the game having failed to score in three consecutive league matches, but Mabasa stepped up to the plate and delivered.



Mabasa, who joined Pirates from Bloemfontein prior to the start of the current season, reflected on the victory over the Chilli Boys.



"I am glad to have to scored my first goal for the club which was followed by my second as well," Mabasa told the club's social media platforms.

The pressure was mounting on Bucs as they also came into the encounter at the Orlando Stadium winless in three league matches.

Mabasa revealed Pirates caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena had urged his charges to show their fighting spirit and their efforts were rewarded.



"I believe it was all about team effort. The coach spoke to us about showing how much of a lion we can be. That aggression," he added.



"I believe it is what we showed. We were hungry. We wanted more than our opponents.



"We managed to finish on top and get the result. It is what we really needed."

Mabasa, who netted nine PSL goals for Celtic last season, has now scored two in three league matches for the Buccaneers.

The left-footed striker will be hoping to score again when Pirates take on at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, September 21