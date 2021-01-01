Mabalane identifies three players 'making a difference' to Orlando Pirates

Bucs, who have won seven and drawn one of their last eight games, have two Confederation Cup matches coming up, against ES Setif and Enyimba

Former Orlando Pirates winger Dikgang Mabalane says he was especially impressed by Deon Hotto, Paseka Mako and Ben Motshwari in Bucs' 3-0 league win away at Chippa United on Saturday.

Hotto registered the first goal of the night at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and Motshwari the third, either side of an own goal by Riaan Hanamub.

In his first season at Pirates after signing from Bidvest Wits, former Bloemfontein Celtic winger Hotto has scored six goals and registered seven assists in all competitions for Bucs.

Mabalane has praised the Namibian's impact, and also spoke highly of central midfielder Motshwari, another former Wits player, as well as left sided wing-back Paseka Mako – who provided the assist for the final goal.

"This was one of the games when I think they have used the quality they have in the team," Mabalane said in his role as a SuperSport TV panelist.

"The likes of Hotto coming into his game. And as well as Ben Motshwari.

"For me this is now a team that is using the quality of the players they have acquired. Now they are coming to the fore.

"We look at Hotto. Mako. Ben Motshwari. And for me those players make so much difference to the Pirates team.

"Especially when you look at Hotto, he gives them so much dynamism going forward, options going forward.

"If he's not playing on the right cutting in, to shoot, he's playing out and out right. He unlocks defences with his runs and that is the dimension he brings to the team, the luxury of the squad."

The victory over the Chilli Boys has lifted Josef Zinnbauer’s Bucs side up to second spot on the league standings.

The Sea Robbers are just one point behind Mamelodi Sundowns, although they’ve played 20 matches, four more than Downs’ 16 in the league.