Maart: The difference between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are the fans

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Yusuf Maart has explained what sets his current team apart from his former club Orlando Pirates.

Maart started his career at Pirates

But he played his first Soweto Derby for Chiefs last October

He explains the difference between Pirates & Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED? The two traditional giants have reached the Nedbank Cup semi-finals and they will clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday. It will be the third Soweto Derby of the season after they twice collided in the Premier Soccer League.

Chiefs go into Saturday’s match with bragging rights, having won the last five derby showdowns. Maart was instrumental with an incredible goal after the two heavyweights met for the first time this season at the end of October.

The Amakhosi central midfielder has experienced how it is to play for both teams, after coming through his development phase at Pirates.

WHAT MAART SAID: “I think there is no huge difference,” said Maart as per iDiski Times.

“The only difference is the supporters and fans. Is the most-different… Chiefs have a lot of supporters, Pirates also have a lot but I think 90% it’s Chiefs.

“To win this game, also in the derby now… To make it three in a row [this season], I think it’s something great for the team.

“And it’s a semi-final, so obviously we need to focus on what we need to do and we need to go according to plan what the coach wants.

“So whatever the coach says, we need to do, we need to go out there and do our hard work. We just need to go there and get the three points and got to the final.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saturday’s match between Chiefs and Pirates is a crucial match for both teams that could define their season. Amakhosi are keen to reach the final and win their first piece of silverware since 2015 and the Nedbank is their only chance left after missing out on the PSL title and MTN8.

Winning the Nedbank Cup would see coach Arthur Zwane succeed where five coaches failed since the Glamour Boys won their last trophy. But Amakhosi’s ambitions could be frustrated by Pirates who want a second trophy this season after claiming the MTN8 last October.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAART? After making a huge impact in his debut Soweto Derby appearance, Maart will be pushing for another influential performance when Chiefs host their traditional foes in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals on Saturday.