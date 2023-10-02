Maart or Mthethwa? Vilakazi advises Ntseki who should start for Kaizer Chiefs alongside Castillo

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Benedict Vilakazi believes Yusuf Maart should make way for Kaizer Chiefs' new boy Sibongiseni Mthethwa.

Mthethwa among Chiefs' new signings

He joins competitive Amakhosi midfield

Vilakazi opines who should make way

WHAT HAPPENED: Mthethwa joined Chiefs from Stellenbosch in the most recent transfer window.

He has since made one appearance that came in the 2-1 win over Sekhukhune United on Friday. The defensive midfielder started from the bench before eventually replacing Edson Castillo to help the Glamour Boys get vital Premier Soccer League points.

Vilakazi has now opined on who the new boy should replace in the Chiefs' midfield.

Article continues below

WHAT HE SAID: "Mthethwa should come in for Maart, he is strong and is a good defensive midfielder," Vilakazi told iDiski Times.

"I rate him highly, you can feel his presence in that midfield. He’s good with the ball, he’s good without the ball.

Next matches PSL KZC CTC Info PSL SEK GOL Info

"When you’ve got a player like that defense-wise, he can come in and help the defense, and then, when they get the ball, he can start helping them going forward."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Prior to joining Chiefs, Mthethwa had made a name for himself at Stellies and it would be unthinkable for coach Molefi Ntseki to make him just a part-time player at the Soweto giants.

Maart established himself at Chiefs after joining from Sekhukhune United last season. In the ongoing campaign, he has played 11 matches already across all competitions. He is one of the trusted members at Amakhosi and he starts whenever he is fit.

WHAT NEXT: All eyes will be on coach Ntseki to see how he will work with the quality players at his disposal.