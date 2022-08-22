Maart loss a bigger setback for Kaizer Chiefs than face value?

The Bafana Bafana midfielder was given a straight red card during his team's 1-0 win over Richards Bay at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday

The loss of Yusuf Maart for Kaizer Chiefs' clash with Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday night could be a big setback for the Soweto side.

Maart is one of a handful of new Amakhosi signings who have made a positive impact on the club, and quite possibly the pick of the bunch so far.

With Sanele Barnes racing through on goal in the 30th minute, Maart felt he had no option but to commit the professional foul and so took one for the team.

What has been notable about Maart is his energy and physicality - he has contributed immensely to the Chiefs defence, and also gets his side on the front foot with his probing passes and excursions into the opposition box.

And so influential has Maart been, that head coach Arthur Zwane was finally able to do away with two deeper midfielder holding players, and to line-up with a more attack-mined team in Durban last week.

It's been something Chiefs fans have been crying out for, having been unhappy with previous coaches Stuart Baxter and Gain Hunt for often playing two less dynamic players in the engine room, choosing a pair of players from the likes of Cole Alexander, Phathutshedzo Nange, Anthony Agay and even Njabulo Ngcobo or Bernard Parker.

Such are the box-to-box capabilities of Maart, there is now space for another more attack-minded midfielder - both Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Siyethemba Sithebe started against Richards Bay, in addition to attacking trio Khama Billiat, Keagan Dolly and Kgaogelo Sekgota.

But now with Maart suspended for the clash with Cape Town City, Zwane may have to revert back to what Chiefs are more used to – a double pivot in central midfield which brings stability, at the price of flair and fluidity.



Kaizer Chiefs

New signing George Matlou is another option to replace Maart, but Amakhosi supporters should not be surprised if one of the attackers makes way for either Alexander or Nange to play alongside Matlou, if the veteran midfielders don’t both start themselves.

The other option is to push Sithebe a little deeper, but no matter which way the situation is tweaked, no one else in the Chiefs side offers the same dynamism which Maart brings.