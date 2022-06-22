Maart: Kaizer Chiefs sign ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder

The 26-year-old Bafana Bafana player becomes Amakhosi’s seventh new signing ahead of the 2022/23 season

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of midfielder Yusuf Maart from Sekhukhune United.

The player, who turns 27 in July, joins Chiefs on a three-year deal with an option to extend by a further two years.

His arrival at Naturena ends a period of speculation where widespread rumours linked him with a move to Amakhosi.

“Kaizer Chiefs have signed Yusuf Moegamat Maart on a three-year deal with a two-year option,” Chiefs announced in a statement.

“Maart arrives from Sekhukhune FC where he spent two seasons in the GladAfrica Championship and DStv Premiership. He played a total of 29 matches in the season that has just ended and scored three goals for Babina Noko.

“The midfielder’s club performances have earned him nine national team call-ups between 2021 and 2022, and he is now a regular in the Bafana Bafana set-up. Maart will join the team for preseason training this week.”

Chiefs have announced the signing of Maart a day after they confirmed the arrival of four players, Dillan Solomons, George Matlou and Kamohelo Mahlatsi from Swallows FC, as well as Siyethemba Sithebe, who joined them from AmaZulu.

The Soweto giants had already secured the services of defender Zitha Kwinika and Ashley du Preez from Stellenbosch FC.

Interestingly, Maart becomes the fifth midfielder to be signed by the Soweto giants within two days although Solomons can also play as a right wing-back.

Maart is now an Amakhosi player at a time he has established his international career with Bafana Bafana.

Last season was his first full campaign playing Premier Soccer league football as he also captained Sekhukhune United.

Article continues below

He had previously featured for just three minutes in Orlando Pirates colours during the 2016/17 season before dropping down to the National First Division where he turned out for Cape United.