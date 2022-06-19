When speaking exclusively to GOAL, a high-ranking Babina Noko official indicated that 'something is cooking' when discussing the player's future

Sekhukhune United have confirmed that they have received offers for their club captain and South Africa international Yusuf Maart.



Having established himself as one of the top central midfielders in the Premier Soccer League during the recent campaign, Maart has been linked with his former club, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns



However, Kaizer Chiefs were recently said to have won the race for Maart's signature after Babina Noko had accepted a bid for Maart reported to be between R5 million and R10 million.



When contacted for the latest regarding the 26-year-old player, Sekhukhune chief executive officer Jonas Malatji pointed out that the highly-rated player's future will be decided soon.



"We have received some offers. But I won't disclose the names of the teams. Something is cooking. We will see in two weeks' time," Malatji told GOAL.



Chiefs are desperate to sign Maart after releasing Kearyn Baccus and placing Anthony Akumu Agay on the club's transfer list.



While experienced, versatile players Lebogang Manyama and Bernard Parker were used in midfield at times, they have also been released by the Soweto giants as the club revamps its squad.



The Glamour Boys have already signed the Stellenbosch FC duo of Ashley du Preez and Zitha Zwinika and AmaZulu FC star Siyethemba Sithebe with the three deals having been confirmed.



Pirates, on the other hand, were believed to have inquired about Maart's availability earlier this year with the former Cape Umoya United star having revived his career after leaving Bucs in 2020.



While Sundowns were said to have identified Maart as a possible replacement for George Maluleka who recently parted ways with the PSL champions.



Maart made 29 appearances across all competitions for Sekhukhune during the recent term, while scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process.



He featured as a substitute as Bafana Bafana succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Morocco in the 2023 Afcon qualifier in Rabat on June 9.