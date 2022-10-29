Maart returns to bite Orlando Pirates as Kaizer Chiefs grab Soweto Derby bragging rights

Kaizer Chiefs grabbed the Soweto Derby bragging rights after securing a 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates in Saturday's PSL blockbuster clash.

Maart's remarkable goal earned Amakhosi the win

The victory ended the Glamour Boys' three-match winless run

Pirates and Chiefs will meet again on November 12

WHAT HAPPENED? The only goal of the match was scored by former Pirates midfielder Yusuf Maart who netted with a remarkable long-range shot from his own half to hand Chiefs the victory at FNB Stadium. It was a game which saw the Buccaneers dominate possession without really seriously testing goalkeeper Brandon Petersen. Amakhosi created the better chances despite enjoying less possession with Siyabonga Mpontshane being the busier of the two goalkeepers. Ultimately, the game ended in a 1-0 victory in favour of Chiefs courtesy of Maart's 74th-minute incredible goal - ending the Glamour Boys' three-match winless run in the process.

ALL EYES ON: Mpontshane, who got the nod ahead of Pirates' first-choice keeper, produced a decent performance between the sticks for the Buccaneers.

The 36-year-old, who wore the Bucs captain's armband after Innocent Maela's substitution due to an injury in the first half, pulled off vital saves to keep Chiefs at bay - denying Ashley du Preez from one-on-one situations twice.

However, Mpontshane was beaten by an extraordinary strike by his former Pirates teammate Maart. It could have been worse for the Buccaneers if it wasn't for Mpontshane's good goalkeeping.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win elevated Chiefs to the third spot on the league standings - a point behind second-placed Richards Bay and four points behind leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns.

While Pirates, who came into the Soweto Derby clash were undefeated in four competitive games, remain fifth on the standings - two points behind Chiefs.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR PIRATES AND CHIEFS? The Buccaneers are now set to take on AmaZulu FC in the 2022 MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium next week Saturday.

Pirates and Chiefs will meet again on November 12 in a Carling Black Label Cup semi-final match at FNB Stadium.

The winner between the two local football heavyweights will take on either Mamelodi Sundowns or AmaZulu in the final of the one-day tournament.