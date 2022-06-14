Maarman patient for Orlando Pirates chance after loan spell with Cape Town All-Stars

The 22-year-old insists he has to up his game and be patient before he would be ready for the Buccaneers' first team

Orlando Pirates attacker Ronaldo Maarman says he is not in a rush to push for more playing time at the club and he is still patiently waiting for his chance to prove his worth.

The youngster has been playing for Cape Town All-Stars but on loan from Bucs, wherwe he commanded a spot in the first team.

He is now back at his parent club after the end of the loan spell and his target is to continue raising his game.

"Yes, I am still contracted to Orlando Pirates. It’s until 2026 and it is a three-year contract with an option of two years," Maarman told iDiski Times.

"My loan is done at Cape Town All-Stars, and I’m going back to Pirates for pre-season. It’s only gonna make me better. If you don’t raise your game then they’ll leave you behind, and you will have to improve.

"For me, I’m not in a rush, I just wanna take it as it comes and prove myself and prepare for an opportunity. When it comes I am ready and I stabilise my name with Pirates.

"I’m not focused on if they have a plan or whatever. I’m gonna prove myself and improve as a player and a person."

The attacker revealed some Premier Soccer League sides had shown interest in him but he opted to take his chance with Pirates.

"Yes, last season I was supposed to sign with Baroka, they were interested. Sekhukhune was interested too, and I had to choose Orlando Pirates," Maarman continued.

"As of now, I don’t know who wants me, or who is interested. I don’t know anything about that yet."

Maarman insists he is waiting for his chance and when it comes he will maximise it.

"Staying ready for the perfect opportunity, when it comes I’ll take it with both hands, and take it further," he added.



"You can only control what you can control, I can’t choose the starting lineup or who they sign. That’s not up to me and I can only focus on what I can control."