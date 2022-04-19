Maake: Stop blaming Baxter for Kaizer Chiefs' struggles, Soweto giants would still lose games under Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs' number one fan Saddam Maake has jumped to Stuart Baxter's defence with the club's head coach having been under fire since the turn of the year.

Things escalated after Amakhosi fans were left heartbroken at FNB Stadium after the Soweto giants succumbed to a 1-0 loss to SuperSport United in a PSL match on Saturday.



The Glamour Boys supporters made their frustrations clear calling for the British tactician's sacking as they shouted 'Baxter must go.'



The accomplished tactician responded by stating that if the club chairman Kaizer Motaung wants him out, he would walk.



Maake, who is the South African National Supporters president, feels that Baxter should not be blamed for the team's struggles, as they have won just one of their last four games in the PSL.



"We must not hammer the coach all the time, I understand things are not on our side," Maake told Daily Sun.



"But what I saw, what pushed the coach to say those words after the game, it was the supporters."



Baxter's assistant Arthur Zwane took charge of three matches in December last year with Baxter missing due to a positive Covid-19 test.



The former Chiefs winger masterminded wins over Sekhukhune United and Maritzburg United, but the team lost to Royal AM.



Some Amakhosi fans have called for Baxter to be dismissed and replaced by Zwane, but Maake is against this suggestion.



"[If) Arthur is there, we will still lose games and everyone will still complain," Maake, who is a self-proclaimed inventor of the vuvuzela, concluded.



Zwane also guided Chiefs to eighth in the PSL and Caf Champions League final last year as interim coach.



This was after the club had dismissed coach Gavin Hunt a month before last season ended with Zwane taking charge of four games.