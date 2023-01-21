Lyle Foster: Was this his last game for Westerlo as Burnley transfer looms?

South Africa star Lyle Foster made a big impact in what may prove to be his last ever match for KV Westerlo.

Foster linked with a move to

Kompany has been to see him play

Attacker featured for KV Westerlo on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? Lyle Foster was in action for Westerlo in the Belgian top flight on Saturday, as rumours continue to swirl about his future at the club.

The attacker continues to be linked with a move to Championship side Burnley, with their head coach Vincent Kompany even travelling to Belgium to watch him play earlier this week.

With a move potentially imminent, Saturday’s showing could have been his last match as a Westerlo player.

Foster started and featured for 89 minutes as Westerlo drew 1-1 with Zulte Waregem.

AND WHAT'S MORE? Foster made a decisive impact in the match, registering a ninth-minute assist for the opening goal in the game as Westerlo took the lead away from home.

Foster set up Roman Neustadter to put the visitors ahead, but they weren’t able to hold onto their advantage, with Jelle Vossen equalising 18 minutes from time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Burnley will surely have been monitoring Foster’s performance in the game, and will be impressed with what they’ve seen from the attacker, who demonstrated the creative side to his game and led the line well.

He’s now had a hand in 11 goals in 21 league games in the Belgian top flight this term, helping Westerlo as they find themselves ensconced in the Europa League playoff places.

WHAT NEXT? Championship clubs have until Tuesday, January 31 to complete their transfer business, so Kompany needs to move quickly to get a deal over the line.

Based on the evidence of Saturday’s showing, Foster is in fine form and—if they can get the deal over the line—looks primed to make a big contribution to Burnley’s promotion push.