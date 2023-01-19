Lyle Foster to Burnley: Multi-million deal imminent?

Is South Africa star Lyle Foster set for a move to Burnley?

Foster linked with a move to Burnley

Championship club currently coached by Vincent Kompany

Ex-Manchester City captain taken a shine to Bafana star

WHAT HAPPENED? Reports are reaching GOAL that Championship pace-setters Burnley are eyeing a move for Bafana Bafana’s Lyle Foster, who’s currently on the books of Belgian side Westerlo.

In Belgium, there’s paper talk [as per Lancs Live] that the second-tier side have had an initial deal worth approximately 5 million rejected for the forward, although it appears the Clarets are undeterred in their pursuit of the ex-AS Monaco man.

The latest, according to reports, is that Kompany attended Westerlo’s 3-2 home defeat by Genk earlier in the week as he sought to keep tabs on the 22-year-old.

AND WHAT'S MORE? Kompany has made fresh attacking talent a priority during the ongoing window, with Burnley also having been interested in Swansea City forward Michael Obafemi.

They’ve been rebuffed in their attempts to recruit the Republic of Ireland international to date, with Foster now emerging as an alternative attacking option.

The arrival of Foster up top could give Burnley the added edge to get over the line in the Championship title race, although as the division’s top scorer’s already, they’re hardly desperate for a fresh goal threat.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The interest from Burnley is understandable considering Foster has been enjoying life in the Belgian top flight so far this season.

To date, he has scored eight goals—and registered two further assists—in 20 Pro League outings, and Kompany clearly feels that he could step into English football and make an impact straightaway.

WHAT NEXT? Championship clubs have until Tuesday, January 31 to complete their transfer business, so time is fast running out for Kompany to get a deal over the line. Expect movement in the coming days, with the ex-Manchester City manager likely to decide if he saw enough from Foster in the flesh to justify an improved approach for the striker.