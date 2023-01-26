Lyle Foster reveals how ‘keeping the ball well’ will help him fit into Kompany’s style at Burnley

Bafana Bafana forward Lyle Foster believes his ball-playing qualities and ability to beat his markers will help him add more than goals to Burnley.

Foster explained the qualities that will make him succeed at Burnley

Striker feels his ball-playing & one-on-one skills will set him apart

The 22-year-old became the Clarets' third signing this month

WHAT HAPPENED? Foster, who sealed his move to the Championship leaders on Wednesday, explained how he has been keenly following Burnley’s high-possession style, implemented by manager Vincent Kompany, since he joined the club at the start of this season.

The Clarets have been unrecognisable from the side that were relegated from the Premier League last season since the former Manchester City captain came in.

Burnley have shifted from a more defensive and long ball approach to short passes which have seen them suffocate their opponents on their way to the top of the table where they enjoy a five-point lead over second-placed Sheffield United.

While the South Africa international has been signed to add more firepower to Burnley’s attack, he feels he has more to offer the team than goals and assists, especially on the ball.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I’ve been following and watching a lot of Burnley’s games recently and I really, really enjoy the style of play,” Foster told the club’s website.

“[Vincent Kompany] is a great coach, for me just to be coached by a legend like him is an honour for me. I grew up watching him play, I’ve played one game against him and now him being my coach and getting to learn and absorb that knowledge every day, for me is a dream come true.

“First and foremost, I’m a striker, I like getting goals of course and getting assists. I want to help the team as much as possible, I want to be a team player and make sure that we can win as many games as possible.

“In terms of my strengths, I think I’m very strong, I keep the ball well, I’m good at one on ones, I’m fast and I know I can help the team. For me the most important is coming in and making sure I can help the team first and I’m sure everything else will follow.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foster, who will wear the No12 shirt for the Lancashire club, will add competition to the attack which has been led by Jay Rodriguez and Nathan Tella who have nine goals each in the Championship.

Foster had scored eight while providing four assists in 21 matches for Belgium Pro League side KVC Westerlo before switching to England, with his great form attracting Kompany to watch him live in action over one week ago before Burnley firmed up the transfer.

The Clarets, who have 62 points from 28 games, are seeking a swift return to the Premier League and the 22-year-old Bafana Bafana striker is set to play a major part.

WHAT’S NEXT? Foster will hope to make his debut when Burnley take on League One side Ipswich in the FA Cup on Saturday.