Lyle Foster named in Burnley squad to play Ipswich Town in FA Cup date

Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster has been named in the Burnley team to play Ipswich Town in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Foster signed by Burnley a couple of days ago

Expected to make debut against Ipswich

Championship debut might be next weekend

WHAT HAPPENED: The Championship leaders have named Foster in the matchday squad for Saturday's meeting. However, he will be starting from the bench.

AND WHAT IS MORE: It will be exciting to see what the youngster brings to the Championship leaders, considering he's only been training with his new teammates for a handful of days.

The attacker played for Orlando Pirates in his teen years before leaving for AS Monaco, Vitoria Guimaraes, KV Westerlo, and eventually Burnley.

He has also played on loan for Cercle Brugge and has represented South Africa at U17, U20, and U23 level before graduating to the senior team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 22-year-old joined the Clarets a couple of days ago after impressing manager Vincent Kompany who is targeting promotion to the Premier League.

Saturday's match - if he is given a chance - will be critical for the Bafana star as he aims to justify why Burnley paid a record fee of reportedly seven million euros, rising to 10 million, for his services.

WHAT NEXT: Foster might make his Championship debut on February 4 against Norwich City.