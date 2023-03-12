Lyle Foster: Ex-Orlando Pirates star opens up his struggles before maiden Burnley FC goal

Bafana Bafana star Lyle Foster was a relieved man after finally ending his Burnley goal account on Saturday.

Foster scored his first-ever goal for Burnley

He grabbed the third goal in the 3-0 over Wigan

He now comments on ending his drought

WHAT HAPPENED? Foster struck Burnley’s final goal in the 3-0 win over bottom-placed Wigan Athletic to maintain their 13-point Championship lead. It was Foster’s first-ever goal for the Clarets since arriving at the club from Belgium in January.

The former Orlando Pirates forward had gone for eight games without finding the back of the net and was keen to rediscover his scoring touch.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I felt pure joy, finally happy that it went in, happy to celebrate with the crowd at Turf Moor and feel the love and joy from my teammates, so perfect, perfect day for me,” Foster told Burnley’s media.

“I feel very welcome, I feel it’s a very hardworking team and a team with a great attitude. For me coming in it’s been a very easy adjustment off the field, the people are lovely to work with, everyone’s very kind.

“On the field, everyone is motivating and pushing you so that’s a big positive that I came into the group, and I was immediately accepted as one of the guys. It makes it a lot easier in the working environment, I’m just enjoying it, enjoying every moment.”

AND WHAT MORE? After he says it was easy to adjust off the field, Foster, however, admits it was difficult to catch up with his teammates after arriving in January when Vincent Kompany’s men had already established themselves as the best team in the division.

“Coming in in January I think is always difficult when the team is already on the trajectory and trying to find a place but I think that the staff and the players have put me in well. I’m still finding my feet but definitely feeling at home already, feeling welcome. Like I said it’s great to be with the guys and hopefully, we can go for more," he continued.

“There’s definitely more to learn. I’m trying to get up to speed with it, it’s a very different game but I feel like I’m getting there but definitely loads more to learn.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Foster picks up some scoring form, that would be good news for Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. In his upcoming camp for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the Belgian would need players who are on top of their game.

A flying Foster would fire up Bafana as they bid to qualify for their first major tournament under Broos. Foster would also want to keep on scoring and keep his place in Kompany’s team as they look set to earn Premier League promotion.

WHAT NEXT FOR FOSTER? Foster would be hoping Saturday's goal against Wigan was the start of regularly finding the back of the net as they prepare to visit Hull City on Wednesday.