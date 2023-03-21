Bafana Bafana forward Lyle Foster has revealed how he is learning from Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Foster explained his desire to emulate Haaland

Burnley star impressed by Norwegian’s movement

Bafana striker has had limited opportunities at Turf Moor

WHAT HAPPENED? Foster said he is taking tips from the Norwegian striker on how to position himself and move in and around the box to be able to score all kinds of goals.

The 22-year-old had an opportunity to watch Haaland closely on Saturday when Manchester City hammered Burnley 6-0 in the FA Cup quarter-final and must have learned a lot from the forward, who grabbed a hat-trick.

Foster, who joined Burnley in January, has only scored one goal for his new side although he is yet to nail down a starting place at Turf Moor, having made nine league appearances from the bench.

The South Africa international will perhaps put what he is learning from Haaland to practice in the Premier League next season with Burnley close to securing a return to the top flight.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Score goals, that’s all I see him [Haaland] do, his movement, just the way he positions himself it’s crazy, every rebound comes to him and some people might think it’s luck but if he does it so often it has to be intentional,” Foster told iDiski Times.

“It all has to do with his movement so definitely his movement and scoring goals is something I can learn.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland is currently Europe’s most prolific striker, having scored 42 goals in all competitions for City, with 28 coming in the Premier League.

Like Foster, he is still only 22 and the Bafana Bafana forward, who desires to become a club legend at Burnley, will hope to learn enough lessons soon so that he starts competing for the Golden Boot Award in the near future.

WHAT’S NEXT? Foster is currently in camp with the national team as South Africa prepare for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia, slated for Friday.