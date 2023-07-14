Lyle Foster: Bafana Bafana and Burnley star opens up on depression and suicidal thoughts

- Foster played for KVC Westerlo
- Burnley signed him
- Bafana striker reveals his struggles
WHAT HAPPENED: The Bafana Bafana international has revealed he was not doing well in Belgium.
The attacker had even contemplated returning to the Premier Soccer League despite being a key player for KVC Westerlo.
It was during this period English side Burnley came for his services and the 22-year-old did not hesitate to join them.
WHAT HE SAID: "To be very honest, there were times like that [suicidal thoughts]. Just seeing it through was very difficult. Hard to connect with family and friends," Foster told MSW.
"After the game against Morocco [Foster scored the opening goal in SA's 2-1 loss in the Afcon qualifier in June 2022], I went back to Belgium, pre-season and I just was not feeling okay. I realised I was just spiraling downwards. I had severe depression and anxiety. It was difficult to cope.
"I remember there was a time when I spoke to my parents and my agent as well and I told him, I said, 'Listen, I wanna come back to play at home, I don't care, it's not working, I'm not feeling good, I don't feel strong, I don't feel powerful'.
"I was clouded by the darkness in a very difficult period, super difficult. I'm grateful to Westerlo even for the transfer to happen during that phase and that media hype was extremely difficult."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Burnley paid €7 million to acquire the services of the South African, in the process breaking the record previously held by Benni McCarthy who had cost Celta Vigo €6 million when he joined from Ajax.
Foster went on to play 11 Championship matches to help Burnley get promoted to the Premier League.
WHAT NEXT: Foster hopes to break into the first team and help the Vincent Kompany-led team have an impact in the English top tier.