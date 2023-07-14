Lyle Foster: Bafana Bafana and Burnley star opens up on depression and suicidal thoughts

South Africa international and Burnley forward Lyle Foster has conceded he considered taking his own life after depression got the better of him.

Foster played for KVC Westerlo

Burnley signed him

Bafana striker reveals his struggles

WHAT HAPPENED: The Bafana Bafana international has revealed he was not doing well in Belgium.

The attacker had even contemplated returning to the Premier Soccer League despite being a key player for KVC Westerlo.

It was during this period English side Burnley came for his services and the 22-year-old did not hesitate to join them.

WHAT HE SAID: "To be very honest, there were times like that [suicidal thoughts]. Just seeing it through was very difficult. Hard to connect with family and friends," Foster told MSW.

"After the game against Morocco [Foster scored the opening goal in SA's 2-1 loss in the Afcon qualifier in June 2022], I went back to Belgium, pre-season and I just was not feeling okay. I realised I was just spiraling downwards. I had severe depression and anxiety. It was difficult to cope.

"I remember there was a time when I spoke to my parents and my agent as well and I told him, I said, 'Listen, I wanna come back to play at home, I don't care, it's not working, I'm not feeling good, I don't feel strong, I don't feel powerful'.

"I was clouded by the darkness in a very difficult period, super difficult. I'm grateful to Westerlo even for the transfer to happen during that phase and that media hype was extremely difficult."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Burnley paid €7 million to acquire the services of the South African, in the process breaking the record previously held by Benni McCarthy who had cost Celta Vigo €6 million when he joined from Ajax.

Foster went on to play 11 Championship matches to help Burnley get promoted to the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT: Foster hopes to break into the first team and help the Vincent Kompany-led team have an impact in the English top tier.