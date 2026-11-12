Lyle Foster backed after Bafana Bafana return: 'He is the best striker we have right now'

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A former Orlando Pirates striker has thrown his support behind Lyle Foster following the forward's inclusion in the latest South Africa squad. Despite a recent drought in front of goal, "Mahoota" believes the Houston Dynamo star remains the premier attacking option available to head coach Pitso Mosimane.

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The backing of a former Buccaneer

Lyle Foster has received a significant vote of confidence as he returns to the international fold for Bafana Bafana's upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya. Former Orlando Pirates forward Katlego Mashego recently spoke out in defence of the striker, suggesting that his pedigree and experience playing in top-tier leagues like the Premier League and MLS make him an indispensable asset for the national team at this moment.

Mashego remained adamant that the 26-year-old is still the leading man for South Africa's attack. "Well, if you look at it, he’s the best we have. He must be the best striker we have right now at this moment; he’s playing abroad, he has played in England, and now in America," the former striker told KickOff.

Mashego also expressed a desire to see how Mosimane manages Foster's integration back into the setup after he was notably absent from the September squad. "So I would think coach Pitso wants to have him in camp, so that he can see what he is working with. As he said, he was talking to him; probably the talks were positive, and he is looking forward to working with him and seeing what he has," Mashego added during the broadcast.

End of a difficult international spell

The recall marks a turning point for Foster, who has endured a testing period on the international stage.

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Mosimane has been transparent about the striker's current form, acknowledging his past contributions while placing the burden of performance squarely on Foster's shoulders. The veteran coach famously stated that "yesterday’s price isn’t today’s price," a clear signal that the former Burnley man cannot rely on his past reputation alone as Bafana Bafana prepare to face Kenya at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday evening.

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Mashego believes the potential for a resurgence is there if Foster can translate his natural ability into consistent output for both club and country. "Maybe he might turn him [Foster] around into the striker we all believe he is because he has got the capabilities. He's got the potential as well, but now at this stage I think he needs to realise that he needs to show on the pitch as well; he needs to do it for his club and do it for the national team," Mashego concluded.

A battle for the starting shirt

The road back to the starting XI will not be easy for Foster, given the wealth of talent currently available in Mosimane’s 27-man squad.

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In addition to the traditional strikers, Mosimane has selected several versatile wide players and attacking midfielders who could complicate Foster's path to the line up. Players like Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng, and Tashreeq Matthews are in fine form, alongside Puso Dithejane, Tshepang Moremi, and Siyanda Ndlovu, all of whom offer different tactical dimensions to the Bafana Bafana attack.

With the Kenya fixture looming, Foster has a golden opportunity to prove his supporters right and silence his detractors.