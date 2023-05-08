Lydia Monyepao: Safa waste no time to appoint new CEO after Tebogo Motlanthe's sudden resignation

Safa appointed Lydia Monyepao as the new chief executive officer on Monday morning.

Safa appoint new CEO

Monyepao becomes first female in the role

Motlanthe addresses fake resignation letter

WHAT HAPPENED? Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe tendered his resignation as the chief executive officer of the South African Football Association (Safa) last week. The association has granted him his will to step down and moved swiftly to appoint Lydia Monyepao as the first-ever female in this position. Safa announced the appointment of Monyepao in a press conference held on Monday morning at the association's headquarters in Johannesburg.

WHAT WAS SAID: In his partying shot, Motlanthe addressed members of the media and reiterated that the resignation that was circulating on social media over the past weekend is not the one that he sent to Safa, effectively rendering it a counterfeit.

"I have tendered my resignation, I’ve sent a letter which I’ve signed,” Motlanthe stated at Monday’s press conference. The one which you saw on social media, I would like to categorically say, it’s not my letter. I don’t know, mine has a signature," said Motlanthe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Safa is finally heading the call of appointing former players in key positions, as Monyepao comes with a football background paired with a passion for both football and education.

The 42-year-old holds a BCom degree from the University of the Witwatersrand, a BCom Honours in Accounting from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, and a Masters in Sport Management from Loughborough in England.

Monyepao is dedicated to mentoring young women in football and promoting the leadership of women in sports. In November 2019, Monyepao attended the FIFA Women in Football Leadership Programme in Zurich, recommended to her by Safa.

WHAT NEXT FOR SAFA: In her immediate duty, Monyepao is expected to mend relations between the mother body and the Premier Soccer League, who have boycotted an indaba hosted by Safa, for reasons known by the PSL.