Lwandamina: Zambian coach arrives in Tanzania to take over at Azam FC

The tactician returns to East Africa where he helped Yanga SC secure their 27th league title before leaving for Zesco United

Former Zambia national team defender George Lwandamina has arrived in ready for his appointment as Azam FC coach.

The position fell vacant after the dismissal of Romania coach Aristica Cioaba owing to poor results. The tactician will hold a meeting with the Chamazi-based officials before being unveiled.

The 57-year-old is not new in the Tanzania Mainland League having coached the 27-time champions Yanga SC from 2016-2017, helping them win the league title. He then left for Zesco United of Zambia where he served from 2018 to September 2020.

The tactician was fired after an inconsistent 2019/20 season in which Timu ya Ziko finished fifth and missed out on representing the country in Caf competitions for the first time in eight years.

"Zesco United management and club head coach, George Lwandamina have mutually agreed to separate with immediate effect," the Zambian outfit announced when making the changes.

"Zesco United would like to thank coach George [Lwandamina] for his services in the last three seasons which resulted in the team winning two league titles and one Absa Cup trophy."

Lwandamina has also coached Mufulira Wanderers, Green Buffaloes, Red Arrows and Chipolopolo.

The Zambian coach will take over from Vivier Bahati who has been coaching the 2014 champions on an interim basis. The Burundian led Azam to a 1-1 draw in his first game in charge a couple of days ago.

The Ice-cream Makers came into the match hoping to give the interim coach a positive outcome after Cioaba's dismissal.

Despite being away, the 2014 champions played well but struggled to finish the chances they created.

It all changed in the 20th minute - Obrey Chirwa miskicked the ball, but fortunately for him, it went into the right area. The defenders failed to clear it and Lyanga, eventually, managed to tap in from close range.

It happened to be the only goal in the first half.

After the break, the Francis Baraza-led charges came back stronger hoping to get an equalizer.

Their zeal paid dividends in the 58th minute. The Chamazi-based charges committed a foul just outside the 18-yard area, and from the position, Owenga unleashed a shot that Israel Mapigano could not keep out.

The team will take on Gwambina FC in their next assignment.