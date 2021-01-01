Luyolo Nomandela: Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star becomes Eymael's first signing at Chippa United

Shortly after making his return to the PSL, the former Free State Stars coach got down to work as the Chilli Boys add another player

Chippa United have announced the signing former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Luyolo Nomandela, a day after appointing Luc Eymael as their technical advisor, with the Belgian confirming that he arrived in South Africa last week intending to join Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Nomandela joins Chippa on a two-year deal from ABC Motsepe League side BCM Stars.

The 31-year-old, who has previously played for Free State Stars, Swallows FC and Cape Town City, becomes the first player to be signed by Chippa following the return of Eymael to the PSL.

"We are pleased to have beefed up our squad with another player of talent and experience. Luyolo will also play an integral role in our squad for the remainder of the 2020/21 South African football campaign," interim head coach Siyabulela Gwambi said on Tuesday.

CHIPPA UNITED UPDATE



We are pleased to announce the signing of Luyolo Nomandela, who has signed a two year contract with the Club.



Welcome Chilli Boy!#PrideofEasternCape #AyeyeChilliboysAyeye pic.twitter.com/bQ1au1RPsd — Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) April 6, 2021

Nomandela has already started training and could make his Chippa United debut when they host his former club Sundowns for a PSL match on April 12.

It would be Chippa's first match following the arrival of Eymael.

The Belgian said he arrived in Johannesburg last Thursday with the intention of joining Thshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

He says TTM officials catered for his trip but did not come to welcome him at Oliver Tambo International Airport.

“I arrived in South Africa last Thursday because I had to be appointed by TTM Tshakhuma," Eymael told Goal.

“They paid for my air ticket. After I landed at the airport no one from TTM was there. I waited them up to two hours and then I booked myself at the hotel off the airport in Johannesburg.

“I then stayed there for two days before receiving a call from Chippa United. Now I’m in Port Elizabeth with Chippa."

Article continues below

The former Polokwane City and Black Leopards coach is back in the PSL four months after Safa blocked him from taking up a job, interestingly, as the Chilli Boys' coach for making some alleged racist remarks in Tanzania where he was in charge of Young Africans.

He arrives at Chippa, who are trying to avoid relegation as they are currently four points better off than basement side Black Leopards.