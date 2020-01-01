Luther Singh: Pacos de Ferreira sign Bafana Bafana striker from Sporting Braga

The talented forward has found a new home following a loan spell with Moreirense

international Luther Singh has been snapped up by Portuguese club Pacos de Ferreira.

The 23-year-old marksman has joined the Beavers from fellow Primeira Liga side Braga on a season-long loan ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Pacos de Ferreira made the announcement on their official website on Tuesday afternoon.

More teams

A club statement read: "Luther Singh will represent FC Paços de Ferreira in the 2020/2021 season.

"The Beavers and SC Braga agreed to the athlete's loan, which is, thus, the fourth confirmed reinforcement of the Capital do Movel team."

This is Singh's third successive loan deal from Braga, who signed him from Swedish club GAIS midway through the 2016/17 campaign.

The Soweto-born player spent the recent 2019/20 season with Primeira Liga side Moreirense, where he netted three goals and registered two assists from 21 appearances.

His exploits helped Moreirense retain their status in the elite league after finishing eighth.

Prior to that, Singh was with then-Primeira Liga outfit Chaves and he found the back of the net twice in 17 matches.

However, Chaves were relegated to the second tier of Portuguese football, LigaPro, and Singh returned to his parent club, Braga.

Singh's new club, Pacos de Ferreira is one of the historic teams in Portuguese football having won four Segunda Liga titles, now LigaPro.

The Beavers qualified for the for the first time in 2017.

They also qualified for the 2013/14 play-offs for the first time in their history after finishing third in the Primeira Liga during the 2012/13 season.

Singh, who was part of the Bafana Bafana squad at the 2019 in Durban, will be keen to help Pacos de Ferreira qualify for a Uefa competition in the new campaign.

The former South Africa under-20 international will be hoping to impress Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki during his loan spell with Pacos de Ferreira.

Bafana are expected to take part in the 2022 and 2020 Fifa World Cup qualifiers when international football resumes.

Article continues below

Singh is also a South Africa under-23 international and he will be eager to make the final squad for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, .