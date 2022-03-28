Lushozi shares tips on how Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs can end Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance

Legendary Orlando Pirates defender Bernard 'Shoes' Lushozi has shared tips on how his former club and Kaizer Chiefs can end Mameldi Sundowns' dominance.

Masandawana have dominated South African football for the last four years winning four consecutive PSL titles. The Tshwane giants are currently sitting pretty at the top of the league standings as they look to make it five successive championships this term.

On the other hand, Chiefs are enduring a seven-year trophy drought which began after they won the PSL title in 2015, while their Soweto rivals, Pirates have failed to win the league championship since 2012.

Lushozi, who lifted the 1994 National Premier Soccer League and 1995 Caf Champions League titles with Pirates, is of the opinion that Sundowns can be beaten if the two Soweto giants aim higher than Masandawana.

“They have stopped competing. They have found a competitor in Sundowns but unfortunately, they have stopped competing. Sundowns can be beaten," Lushozi told Time Live.

"The club has limitations. Their slogan is 'the sky is the limit'. My advice to Chiefs and Pirates is that if you want to beat Sundowns, you must go beyond the sky."

Lushozi previously revealed that Pirates doubled his salary when he joined the club from their Soweto rivals, Swallows FC in 1991 while also paying for his university fees.

The former Vista University student urged Chiefs and Pirates to offer players lucrative salaries in order to keep up with Sundowns, who are known to be big spenders in the local football fraternity.

“If Sundowns pay a player R1, Pirates and Chiefs must pay that player R200 because it is competition," Lushozi, who has a PhD in Learning Support Guidance and Counseling under Educational Psychology, added.

"If Sundowns are treating their players as professionals, Chiefs and Pirates have to double their efforts in doing that."