Luke Fleurs: Kaizer Chiefs sign former SuperSport United defender after Molefi Ntseki exit

Luke Fleurs has found a new home after spending the past weeks on trial in Naturena.

Fleurs joins Kaizer Chiefs

He last played for SuperSport

His contract term has been revealed

WHAT HAPPENED: After training with Kaizer Chiefs for a couple of weeks, Luke Fleurs has finally impressed Amakhosi to hand him a contract. The 23-year-old put pen to paper on a two-year deal with an option to renew at the end of the contract.

WHAT WAS SAID: "We are very excited and happy to have Luke join us. The young man has great technical abilities and I think he will fit really well into how we want to approach the game and the kind of football we would like to play going forward.

"Being a youth international and having experienced the Olympics, as well as having many PSL games under his belt, we believe his attributes will benefit the team," Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr. was quoted as saying by the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former SuperSport United defender joins Chiefs right after Molefi Ntseki vacated the role of head coach, opening room for Cavin Johnson, who was announced as the interim coach this week.

"I feel so pleased to sign because I always wanted to be part of the Glamour Boys. There is a great bond here it has that family feel. I just wanted to get started on the job of winning silverware. This is the biggest Club and I want to help us win things," said Fleurs on Chiefs' website.

"We have been training well and I am used to the setup. Results haven’t been going our way lately but we will turn it around through hard work because there is great talent here and we will get it right," Fleurs added.

WHAT'S NEXT: Fleurs is expected to compete with his former Matsatsantsa teammate Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Njabulo Ngcobo, Given Msimango among others for a place in Chiefs' rear guard.

The 23-year-old will look to get regular game time and try to impress Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos as he hopes to get into the mix of the national set-up.