Lukaku's future 'very open' as summer talks are planned with Man Utd

The Belgian still has three years left to run on his contract at Old Trafford, but a future move elsewhere has been hinted at by his representative

Romelu Lukaku’s future is “very open”, according to his representative Federico Pastorello, with summer talks planned with despite being tied to a long-term contract.

The international striker still has three years left to run on the deal he penned when arriving at Old Trafford in a £75 million ($98m) switch from Everton in the summer of 2017.

His immediate focus remains locked on helping the Red Devils to secure a top-four finish and further progress in the , but future discussions will be held once the current campaign comes to a close.

Pastorello has told Sky Sports: “At the moment he is very focused on finishing the season.

“The competition for a third and fourth place in is very tight so let's see what will happen in the future at the end the season.

“It's his second season here and he will still have three years on his contract until the end. Let's see. He's someone who loves to know a different culture, a different football.

“He sees a way to have a career playing in different countries because he would like to win some trophies and prove himself and say to his children 'I won there and I won there and I won there' and 'I was a very good player in all the top championships' so let's see, the future is really very open but, at the moment, we don't discuss that because really the season is in a big moment.”

Lukaku has hinted in the past that he could be tempted to make a move to Serie A, with Pastorello admitting that there are several enticing options to consider across Europe.

He added: “He likes . When he was a child he followed a lot the Italian league.

“Everybody agrees today the Premier League is the best but years ago Italy was the best and they were the dreams for the younger footballer players.

“Teams like and , of course, attract any champion so he sees also in one day. for sure is a very good championship.”

Lukaku is back in favour at United for now – starting seven of the club’s last 10 games – and is enjoying life under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a brief spell out of the side at the start of the Norwegian’s reign as Marcus Rashford thrived in a lone central striking berth.

Pastorello said: “In this period what he appreciates a lot about the manager is he was keeping him involved with a lot of attention.

“That is normal with the level of the player but sometimes managers are not so used to doing it anyway.

“Once he had the opportunity he scored goals so he was important when not starting and when he got the opportunity to start, he scored [three games in a row].

“He was amazing in the victory against so now we think he's back on his place.”