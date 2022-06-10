'Lukaku wants to be important' - Transfer situation analysed by Belgium boss Martinez amid Chelsea rumours

The Belgian striker continues to be linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge after a disappointing season

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez says that the uncertainty surrounding Romelu Lukaku's future is down to his desire to be important for his team.

The striker, who recently suffered an injury setback in the Nations League, has been linked with a move away from Chelsea following a disappointing first season back at Stamford Bridge.

A move back to Inter has become the most likely destination for the Belgium international, and his lawyer has been investigating the possibility of a deal with the Serie A side.

What has Martinez said about Lukaku?

Martinez is confident that Lukaku will make the best call for his career, telling reporters: "He wants to be important and enjoy his football. I'm sure the decision in the summer will be the right one.

"In Belgium we are quite relaxed with Romelu's situation. I know it is a big topic, but at the moment he is trying to recover from the injury and that's the only thing he has in his mind.

"If he stays at Chelsea it will be for the right reasons. If he's moving away it will be because everyone agrees to it.

"Romelu is a player I know very well. I managed him at club level (at Everton) at a very young age.

"He was 19 and had a very different position than he has now. Now he's a player who is very mature and very clear what he wants."

Where will Lukaku go?

Chelsea are open to allowing the forward to leave after a season in which he scored 15 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions.

GOAL reported this week that the Premier League side are open to a loan deal, but would charge a fee of around €25 million for him.

Meanwhile, Lukaku is open to accepting a pay cut of around 40 per cent to get away from the London team.

Chelsea are already eyeing replacements for him, with Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus on their radar.

