Lukaku reveals Stamford Bridge dream after euphoric brace in front of Chelsea fans

The Belgium star netted his first home goal for the Blues, 10 years after arriving in west London for his first stint at the club

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku admitted that he fulfilled a childhood fantasy in finally opening his account in front of the Stamford Bridge faithful.

The Belgium international has made a blistering start to his second spell with the Blues, scoring three goals in as many games since moving from Inter over the summer.

But Saturday's double to down Aston Villa held special significance for him as he was given a rousing ovation by the home crowd.

What was said?

"It’s my dream since I was 11 [to score here]," Lukaku explained to Sky Sports following his side's 3-0 victory over the Villans, weakened by the absence of Argentina pair Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia, who must undergo isolation after travelling for September's World Cup qualifiers.

"I've worked hard for this moment. I’m very happy for the win. It was an important game for us. We showed the will to win from the first minute and I’m very happy with the result.



"In Italy, I was playing in a league where I maybe had one or two chances a game, so I had to take them. I’m very happy with the situation I’m in and we keep going."



The striker added: "Villa were very good and pressed hard, especially us three up front. They made life very difficult for us. It’s great. It’s a childhood dream for me. I’m very happy in this situation, but the work has to keep going.



"The coach said before the game, when we recover the ball we had to play it forward very quickly. I wasn’t doubting Kova’s [Mateo Kovacic] quality [for the first goal]. It was a great pass. I played with [Axel] Tuanzebe back in the day, he knows I’m left-footed, so I switched to my right."

The bigger picture

Lukaku earned his first move to Chelsea at just 18, having burst onto the scene in his native Belgium with Anderlecht.

His time at Stamford Bridge proved frustrating, though, as he was afforded just 15 appearances in three seasons with the club and failed to net a single competitive goal.

A subsequent spell with Everton demonstrated his abilities in front of goal, and he went on to lead the Manchester United line for two seasons before finding his best form in Italy with Inter.

Lukaku smashed 64 goals in 95 matches for the Nerazzurri, a record which helped the club reclaim the Serie A title after 11 years and also convinced Chelsea to part with £98 million ($136m) and bring back the frontman.

