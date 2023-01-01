Lukaku: Osimhen ‘the best striker’ right now - Belgium striker sings Nigeria international’s praises

Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku has identified Victor Osimhen as the ‘best striker’ following his great form for Serie A leaders Napoli.

Lukaku has lauded Osimhen’s goalscoring exploits

Inter striker impressed by Nigeria forward’s form

The two will meet in a Serie A clash on Wednesday

WHAT HAPPENED? The Inter frontman has revealed what has impressed him most about Osimhen's performances this season, while identifying the Nigeria international as 'the best striker', presumably in the Italian top flight.

Osimhen is Serie A’s leading scorer with nine goals from nine matches, having netted eight times in as many games.

His goalscoring exploits have seen him lauded by a number of Serie A legends, among them ex-AS Roma captain Francesco Totti and former AC Milan striker Filippo Inzaghi. Now Lukaku, Serie top scorer in the 2020-21 season, is also singing his praises.

WHAT DID HE SAY? " [Luciano] Spalletti has done a great job, we have to say,” Lukaku told Sky Sports.

“They [Napoli] have really strong players. I've been out and seen many of their games. Napoli are in a good moment. Osimhen scores many goals, [Piotr] Zielinski is well, Kvara [Khvicha Kvaratskhelia], on the left, [Hirving] Lozano or [Matteo] Politano on the right.

"Osimhen is really strong. Now he's the best striker. We have to be honest. He's strong and he's doing really well for Napoli. They are first in the standings. We have respect, but not fear".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen has lit up the Italian top division since joining Napoli from Lille for €70 million in 2020, scoring 38 goals in 76 games.

The Nigeria international, who has 10 goals in 14 games in all competitions this season, has been lauded for being a complete striker who possess great pace and a powerful shot while he is also renowned for his aerial prowess.

Lukaku led Inter to the 2020-21 Serie A title after emerging top scorer with 24 goals before leaving for Chelsea but having returned to Milan on loan, he was seen as one of Osimhen’s main rivals for the Golden Boot Award but he has only scored one goal in four games in a season hampered by injuries.

The Belgium international’s praises follows similar sentiments from Totti who described Osimhen as the “the strongest striker in Serie A” while Inzaghi termed him “the best right now beyond Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema and Olivier Giroud.”

WHAT’S NEXT? Osimhen and Lukaku come head-to-head on January 4 when Inter host Napoli in the Serie A.