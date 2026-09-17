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Jordan v Algeria: Group J - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Luka Zidane out of Algeria squad: Egyptian Al-Ahly star called up

Algeria
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
L. Zidane
M. Bakrar
Al Ahly SC
B. Hemdani
Algeria
Egypt

Brahim Hemdani, who took charge of Algeria following Vladimir Petkovic's departure, has named his squad for the upcoming international break.

The Desert Foxes take on Zambia and Burundi in 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, before rounding off the window with a friendly against Niger.

RMC Sport report that goalkeeper Luca Zidane misses out through suspension, one of several notable absentees, while Al Ahly star Monsef Bakrar earns a call-up.

Zidane started at the last World Cup but drops out of the squad, suspended for Algeria's next two matches.

Zinedine Zidane's son picked up the ban after his reaction at the end of Algeria's quarter-final against Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Algeria crest
Algeria
ALG
Zambia crest
Zambia
ZMB

Algeria's squad was as follows:

Goalkeepers: Melvin Mastel - Abdellatif Ramdane - Kilian Bellazoug

Defence: Achraf Abada - Rayan Ait-Nouri - Zineddine Belaid - Rami Bensebaini - Samir Chergui - Jaouen Hadjam - Souhaib Nair - Essaadi Redouani - Ahmed Touba

Midfield: Himad Abdelli - Adel Aouchiche - Nabil Bentaleb - Farès Chaïbi - Ibrahim Maza - Adam Zorgane

Attack: Mohamed El Amine Amoura - Monsef Bakrar - Bachir Belloumi - Adel Boulbina - Amine Chiakha - Amine Gouiri - Anis Hadj Moussa - Ilan Kebbal

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