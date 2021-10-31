'Lucky' Mamelodi Sundowns were let down by Shalulile - Khanye

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye thinks Mamelodi Sundowns were lucky to emerge as MTN8 champions with striker Peter Shalulile “not functioning” and midfielder Rivaldo Coetzee “nowhere to be seen.”

The Brazilians won 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw after extra time at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Thapelo Morena grabbed Sundowns’ goal in the 24th minute while Fagrie Lakay hit back for City on 75 minutes, before goalkeeper Denis Onyango’s heroics rescued Masandawana in the shootout with five saves.

“When City attacked, Sundowns would play at the back and Jali would help them while Rivaldo was nowhere to be seen. Sundowns were let down by Shalulile, he was off,” Khanye said on iDiski TV.

“Not much of Shalulile and if he is not functioning, how would they score? Most goals it’s him. Either he scores or creates through runs and somebody must score. Kutumela, yes he created a goal but did not have much impact. He was off.”

After Onyango showed some brilliance in the penalty shootout, Khanye believes Sundowns needed luck to be crowned MTN8 champions for the first time since 2007.

“It’s about luck. Check the number of penalties saved by booth goalkeepers. I’m not talking about misses but saves. So it’s luck,” added Khanye.

“Sundowns with all the experience they have in taking penalties, Domingo missed. Vilakazi with all the composure and technique he has missed with all the experience.

“Domingo has technique as well. Lebusa is also very composed and technically he knows how to kick the ball but he hit the post unfortunately with a good penalty.

"Sundowns’ players have been there but they were missing penalties. Penalties are a lottery, you cannot tell who will win so it’s luck for Sundowns.”

Article continues below

It was the second time for Sundowns to prevail through a penalty shootout in this competition this season.

In securing passage to the semi-final they beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 via spot-kicks.

It was another dramatic shootout which saw Kennedy Mweene emerging as the hero in goal as Chiefs players struggled to convert from the spot.