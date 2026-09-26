Real's worst fears have not been realised and Mbappe should avoid a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The France international suffered "only" an overstretching of the posterior capsule of his left knee joint in Les Bleus' 1-0 Nations League win in Turkey on Friday, according to the club. Real did not say how long he will be out.

He picked up the injury as he scored the winner for France in the 54th minute. Mbappe was already limping during the celebrations and received brief treatment straight afterwards. He did return to the pitch briefly, but had to go off for good in the 59th minute.

That pained, worried look on Mbappe's face had sparked fears of a potentially serious knee injury. France's new head coach Zinedine Zidane also looked concerned after the final whistle late on Friday night: "Unfortunately it doesn't look good," he said about Mbappe's injury.

Will Kylian Mbappe play for France again in the next few days?

After the match in Turkey, the striker travelled straight back to Madrid and underwent further tests at Real on Saturday. Mbappe will no longer be available for France's upcoming Nations League matches in Belgium (28 September), against Italy (2 October) and against Belgium again (5 October).

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In Madrid, they are now naturally hoping the attacker recovers quickly after his strong start to the new season, with eight goals in his first eight competitive matches of 2026/27. By the Clasico at arch-rivals FC Barcelona at the end of October at the latest, Los Blancos would very much like to have a fully fit Mbappe back on the pitch.