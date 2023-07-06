Lucas Ribeiro Costa: Mamelodi Sundowns announce signing of Brazilian attacker

Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns have completed the signing of Brazilian attacker Lucas Ribeiro Costa.

Downs sign versatile Brazilian attacker

Costa has been playing in Belgium

Third signing for PSL champions

WHAT HAPPENED: Sundowns have been working on improving their already impressive attacking department in preparation for the new season.

Costa is the latest arrival who is meant to help the Brazilians continue dominating domestically and achieve their continental ambitions.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Brace yourselves Masandawana! Lucas Ribeiro Costa has joined the Yellow family!," Sundowns announced on Thursday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: 24-year-old Costa is a versatile player who can play on either wing or behind the striker.

He has initially played for Belgian teams; Excelsior Virton, Sporting Charleroi, Excel Mouscron and SK Beveren.

WHAT IS MORE: In the ongoing transfer window, they have already secured the services of Junior Mendieta from Stellenbosch and Lesiba Nku from Marumo Gallants.

IN TWO PICTURES:

Backpagepix

Backpage

WHAT NEXT: It is interesting to see who Downs will be signing next! And who will follow Lesedi Kapinga, Andile Jali, and Haashim Domingo out the exit door.