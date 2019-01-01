Lucas Radebe: Doctor Khumalo could help Bafana Bafana at the 2019 Afcon finals

The former South Africa captain has stressed the importance of having former players as part of the technical team that will be travelling to Egypt

Legendary South African defender Lucas Radebe believes that Doctor Khumalo could help Bafana Bafana at the 2019 (Afcon) finals.

Bafana will make their return to the continental tournament after missing out in the previous edition.

Radebe believes that having retired players, who were part of 's 1996 Afcon winning squad, in the Bafana technical team will be key for the national team.

“There are lots of former players who want to serve, not really be involved in any structure," Radebe told The Citizen.

Head coach Stuart Baxter has been working with 1996 Afcon winning shot-stopper Andre Arendse as the Bafana goalkeeper coach.

"We have Andre Arendse at the moment, who is a goalkeeper coach," he continued.

"But we need more faces to be involved. People like Doctor Khumalo... it will be great to have some of the guys from the 1996 squad,” he added.

Radebe feels that his former team-mates can help boost the morale of the current Bafana team.

“I think those name will help, not just in terms of being there, but in terms of helping to boost the morale of the team," he concluded.

Baxter has already disclosed that he would like to have former Bafana player Mark Fish as part of his technical team at the Afcon finals.

This comes after another former Bafana player in Quinton Fortune said he is not available to travel with the team to .

Bafana Bafana have been drawn in Group D at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which kicks off on June 21 in .

South Africa will begin their Afcon campaign against Cote d'Ivoire in Cairo, before meeting Namibia and as they look to reach the knockout stages.