Luc Eymael's Soweto Derby dream piles the pressure on Fernando Da Cruz - 'I believe Kaizer Chiefs are more in need of a coach'

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Experienced Belgian tactician Luc Eymael has expressed his burning desire to manage in the Soweto Derby, suggesting that Kaizer Chiefs are currently the side most in need of his leadership. The former Free State Stars boss, who is currently a free agent, believes his extensive history across the continent makes him the ideal candidate to revitalise the Glamour Boys.

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A proven track record in African football

Luc Eymael is no stranger to the high-stakes environment of African football, having built a reputation as a specialist in managing the continent’s most storied institutions. The Belgian coach, who famously guided Free State Stars to Nedbank Cup glory during his previous stint in South Africa, remains optimistic that he will return to the Betway Premiership.

"Coaching in the Soweto Derby is not a dream if you have coached AS Vita Club, TP Mazembe, Simba, and Eloi Lupopo. It is something that could easily happen, and it would be fantastic for me to coach either Orlando Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs," Eymael told KickOff.

The tactician's confidence stems from a career spent navigating the volatile waters of elite continental competition, where the demand for immediate results is matched only by the intensity of the supporters. He views the Soweto giants not as an impossible goal, but as a logical next step in his managerial journey.

For Eymael, the attraction of the Soweto Derby lies in its status as a cultural phenomenon rather than just a football match. Having worked in various leagues, he understands the weight of expectation that comes with representing clubs of such magnitude. His familiarity with the African landscape, coupled with his previous success in South Africa, provides a compelling argument for his return.

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The unbeaten derby specialist

One of the most striking claims made by the Belgian coach is his impeccable record in local rivalries. Eymael prides himself on a tactical resilience that has seen him avoid defeat in some of the most heated matches across the continent.

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“However, I believe Kaizer Chiefs are more in need of a coach at present. That has been the case for several years. I have been very fortunate in my career: I have never lost a derby. I have won several and drawn several, but never lost,” he added.

The coach's self-assurance is backed by a resume that includes titles and deep runs in continental tournaments. His ability to maintain an unbeaten streak in derbies across multiple countries suggests a temperament that thrives under scrutiny. As Amakhosi continue to search for the right formula to end their prolonged league trophy drought, Eymael’s record offers a tantalising prospect of stability in the games that matter most to the supporters.

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Comparing pressures across the continent

Managing in the Soweto Derby brings a level of attention that few other matches can match, with over 80,000 fans regularly packing FNB Stadium. However, Eymael argues that the pressure in South Africa, while immense, is managed differently compared to other African nations.

"The Soweto Derby is the biggest in Africa, with more than 80,000 people attending. The pressure in derbies is similar, and perhaps greater in countries such as Tanzania than in South Africa, because public education is not the same. In some countries, people are not sufficiently informed about pitch invasions and related issues during derbies," Eymael explained.

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"In Congo, you might witness a pitch invasion eight times in one season. This happens less often in Tanzania when matches are played in the main stadium, where the stands are high, but outside the stadium, the situation can be chaotic and very difficult in Tanzania," he concluded.

By highlighting these experiences, Eymael is making the case that he is unshakeable regardless of the environment. Whether facing the organised passion of the Soweto Derby or the unpredictable nature of matches elsewhere, he remains convinced that his leadership is exactly what Chiefs need to return to the top of the South African game.