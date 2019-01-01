Luc Eymael: Nikola Kavazovic should focus on saving Free State Stars from relegation

Eymael, who guided Ea Lla Koto to the 2018 Nedbank Cup final, has hit back at the Serbian tactician

Former Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael has responded to his successor’s remarks.

Current Ea Lla Koto coach Nikola Kavazovic recently stated that Eymael left the team in a mess with Free State side looking to avoid relegation to the National First Division (NFD).

“I don’t know this guy, who is he? The only thing that I have read about him is that he was once a champion with Township Rollers in Botswana,” Eymael told Daily Sun.

“He also went to at my former club (A.F.C. ) where he spent only a week. Before saying anything he must first win a trophy,” added the Belgian coach.

Kavazovic faces an uphill battle at Ea Lla Koto, who are currently placed 13th on the league standings - two points above the relegation zone with two games left.

“I am positive that my players were tactically ready when I left the club. They were very fit. If that was not good enough for him, then he should have made the assessment at the start and not now,” said Eymael.



“He must look at my CV and look at his CV then we can talk. I wish him all the best to save . He must not put a foot on (blame) anybody because he has been there since December,” he continued.

“I have also been in since November last year, and when I took over the club in it was not in a good position, but now they are not fighting relegation like Free State Stars,” he explained.



“Just two examples. He took Free State Stars from position eight when I left. But CV is talking by itself,” he concluded.

Stars' last two league matches are against giants and .