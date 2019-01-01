Luc Eymael confirms talks with Black Leopards and Chippa United

The 60-year-old mentor appears to be edging closer to a return to South Africa with both Lidoda Duvha and the Chilli Boys keen to bring him back

Former and coach Luc Eymael has confirmed he is in talks with Black and .

The two South African clubs parted with their respective coaches last week and hired interim coaches while looking for a permanent head coach.

Lidoda Duvha tasked Morgan Shivhambu and Samuel Banda with leading the team while Duran Francis was given the responsibility of coaching the Chilli Boys.

However, it looks like Eymael is on his way back to with either side interested in his services.

Speaking to Goal on Monday, Eymael revealed that talks are continuing between his camp and the two clubs.

"I am already in talks with Black Leopards and Chipa United but so far I don't have any news to give you. Both teams are in need of my services and I don't mind going back to SA," Eymael told Goal.

"When I finalise the deal, then I will let you know but the truth is I am in talks with the two clubs," he concluded.

The Belgian manager is one of the highly-rated coaches in South Africa after turning Polokwane City in a real force in the .

He helped the now relegated Free State Stars win the 2017 Nedbank Cup at the expense of .

While Eymael's record speaks of itself, his war of words with Steve Komphela remains the same.

The two coaches haven't been friends since the Belgian mentor made his intentions known that he would do a good job at which was then coached by Komphela - and that didn't sit well with the former SA U23 coach.

Komphela recently pleased with South African bosses not hire Eymael whom he described as disrespectful.

It remains to be seen who between Leopards and Chippa will win the race to bring Eymael back to South Africa.